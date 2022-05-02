 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zenotech Labs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.42 crore, up 7.21% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenotech Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.42 crore in March 2022 up 7.21% from Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.12 crore in March 2022 up 1097.25% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2022 up 10.06% from Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2021.

Zenotech Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 2.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2021.

Zenotech Labs shares closed at 68.85 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 66.91% returns over the last 6 months and 62.38% over the last 12 months.

Zenotech Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.42 10.28 7.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.42 10.28 7.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.00 0.00 0.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.86 1.75 1.79
Depreciation 1.73 1.72 1.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.33 2.96 3.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.50 3.85 1.30
Other Income 0.49 0.04 0.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.99 3.88 1.64
Interest 0.15 0.27 0.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.85 3.61 1.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.85 3.61 1.18
Tax -12.27 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.12 3.61 1.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.12 3.61 1.18
Equity Share Capital 61.03 61.03 61.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.31 0.59 0.19
Diluted EPS 2.31 0.59 0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.31 0.59 0.19
Diluted EPS 2.31 0.59 0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 2, 2022 08:55 am
