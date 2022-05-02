Zenotech Labs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.42 crore, up 7.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.42 crore in March 2022 up 7.21% from Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.12 crore in March 2022 up 1097.25% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2022 up 10.06% from Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2021.

Zenotech Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 2.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2021.

Zenotech Labs shares closed at 68.85 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 66.91% returns over the last 6 months and 62.38% over the last 12 months.