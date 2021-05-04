Zenotech Labs Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.85 crore, up 47.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.85 crore in March 2021 up 47.86% from Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2021 up 3579.06% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2021 up 136.36% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2020.

Zenotech Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2020.

Zenotech Labs shares closed at 45.35 on May 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 46.29% returns over the last 6 months and 105.67% over the last 12 months.