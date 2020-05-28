Zenotech Labs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.31 crore, up 13.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenotech Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.31 crore in March 2020 up 13.86% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020 down 101.32% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2020 down 61.97% from Rs. 3.76 crore in March 2019.
Zenotech Labs shares closed at 19.55 on May 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given -24.81% returns over the last 6 months and -9.28% over the last 12 months.
|Zenotech Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.31
|6.52
|4.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.31
|6.52
|4.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.39
|0.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.30
|1.58
|1.28
|Depreciation
|1.37
|1.26
|1.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.81
|2.91
|2.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|0.38
|-0.89
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.34
|3.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.72
|2.66
|Interest
|0.09
|0.23
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.49
|2.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|6.37
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|6.86
|2.56
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|6.86
|2.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|6.86
|2.56
|Equity Share Capital
|61.03
|61.03
|61.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.12
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.12
|0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.12
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.12
|0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 28, 2020