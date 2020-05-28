Zenotech Labs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.31 crore, up 13.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.31 crore in March 2020 up 13.86% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020 down 101.32% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2020 down 61.97% from Rs. 3.76 crore in March 2019.

Zenotech Labs shares closed at 19.55 on May 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given -24.81% returns over the last 6 months and -9.28% over the last 12 months.