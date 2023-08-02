English
    Zenotech Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.24 crore, down 27.41% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenotech Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.24 crore in June 2023 down 27.41% from Rs. 11.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2023 down 61.68% from Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2023 down 45.8% from Rs. 7.14 crore in June 2022.

    Zenotech Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2022.

    Zenotech Labs shares closed at 63.37 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.15% returns over the last 6 months and 16.60% over the last 12 months.

    Zenotech Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.249.9611.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.249.9611.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.232.051.92
    Depreciation1.801.781.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.363.893.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.852.244.29
    Other Income1.221.241.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.073.485.35
    Interest----0.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.073.485.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.073.485.24
    Tax0.62-0.181.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.443.673.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.443.673.77
    Equity Share Capital61.0361.0361.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.240.600.62
    Diluted EPS0.240.600.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.240.600.62
    Diluted EPS0.240.600.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Zenotech Laboratories #Zenotech Labs
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:00 am

