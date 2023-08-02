Zenotech Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.24 crore, down 27.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.24 crore in June 2023 down 27.41% from Rs. 11.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2023 down 61.68% from Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2023 down 45.8% from Rs. 7.14 crore in June 2022.

Zenotech Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2022.

Zenotech Labs shares closed at 63.37 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.15% returns over the last 6 months and 16.60% over the last 12 months.