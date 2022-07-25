Zenotech Labs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.35 crore, up 27.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.35 crore in June 2022 up 27.9% from Rs. 8.87 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2022 up 7.84% from Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.14 crore in June 2022 up 25.7% from Rs. 5.68 crore in June 2021.

Zenotech Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2021.

Zenotech Labs shares closed at 56.25 on July 22, 2022 (BSE)