Zenotech Labs Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.97 crore, up 227.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.97 crore in June 2019 up 227.82% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2019 up 175.5% from Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2019 up 322.22% from Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2018.

Zenotech Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.46 in June 2018.

Zenotech Labs shares closed at 15.75 on August 02, 2019 (BSE) and has given -34.51% returns over the last 6 months and -54.15% over the last 12 months.