Zenotech Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.80 crore, down 14.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.80 crore in December 2022 down 14.42% from Rs. 10.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 down 61.75% from Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2022 down 33.39% from Rs. 5.60 crore in December 2021.