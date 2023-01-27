English
    Zenotech Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.80 crore, down 14.42% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 11:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenotech Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.80 crore in December 2022 down 14.42% from Rs. 10.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 down 61.75% from Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2022 down 33.39% from Rs. 5.60 crore in December 2021.

    Zenotech Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.789.2710.28
    Other Operating Income1.02----
    Total Income From Operations8.809.2710.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.991.921.75
    Depreciation1.801.811.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.233.362.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.772.183.85
    Other Income0.161.660.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.933.853.88
    Interest----0.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.933.853.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.933.853.61
    Tax0.551.08--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.382.773.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.382.773.61
    Equity Share Capital61.0361.0361.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.230.450.59
    Diluted EPS0.230.450.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.230.450.59
    Diluted EPS0.230.450.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
