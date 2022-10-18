Zenlabs Ethica Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.53 crore, down 4.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.53 crore in September 2022 down 4.35% from Rs. 18.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 up 65.19% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in September 2022 up 106.25% from Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2021.

Zenlabs Ethica EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2021.

Zenlabs Ethica shares closed at 76.05 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 158.23% returns over the last 6 months and 128.38% over the last 12 months.