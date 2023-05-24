Zenlabs Ethica Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.60 crore, up 1.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.60 crore in March 2023 up 1.23% from Rs. 14.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 1649.8% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2023 up 18.18% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

Zenlabs Ethica shares closed at 50.54 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.32% returns over the last 6 months and 68.47% over the last 12 months.