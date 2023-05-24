Zenlabs Ethica Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.60 crore, up 1.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenlabs Ethica are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.60 crore in March 2023 up 1.23% from Rs. 14.43 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 1649.8% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2023 up 18.18% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.
Zenlabs Ethica shares closed at 50.54 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.32% returns over the last 6 months and 68.47% over the last 12 months.
|Zenlabs Ethica
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.60
|17.40
|14.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.60
|17.40
|14.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|13.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.68
|14.90
|-1.75
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.95
|-1.03
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.93
|1.15
|1.03
|Depreciation
|0.32
|0.31
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.46
|1.82
|1.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|0.25
|0.19
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.20
|0.29
|0.20
|Interest
|0.14
|0.15
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.14
|0.10
|Exceptional Items
|-0.58
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.52
|0.14
|0.10
|Tax
|-0.13
|0.04
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.39
|0.10
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.39
|0.10
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|6.51
|6.51
|6.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|0.16
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|0.16
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|0.16
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|0.16
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited