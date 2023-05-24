English
    Zenlabs Ethica Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.60 crore, up 1.23% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenlabs Ethica are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.60 crore in March 2023 up 1.23% from Rs. 14.43 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 1649.8% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2023 up 18.18% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

    Zenlabs Ethica shares closed at 50.54 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.32% returns over the last 6 months and 68.47% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.6017.4014.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.6017.4014.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----13.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.6814.90-1.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.95-1.03--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.931.151.03
    Depreciation0.320.310.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.461.821.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.160.250.19
    Other Income0.040.030.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.200.290.20
    Interest0.140.150.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.060.140.10
    Exceptional Items-0.58----
    P/L Before Tax-0.520.140.10
    Tax-0.130.040.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.390.100.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.390.100.03
    Equity Share Capital6.516.516.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.600.160.04
    Diluted EPS-0.600.160.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.600.160.04
    Diluted EPS-0.600.160.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

