Zenlabs Ethica Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.43 crore, up 4.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.43 crore in March 2022 up 4.62% from Rs. 13.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 92.49% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 down 8.33% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021.

Zenlabs Ethica EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2021.

Zenlabs Ethica shares closed at 33.35 on May 10, 2022 (BSE)