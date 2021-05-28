Zenlabs Ethica Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.79 crore, down 9.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.79 crore in March 2021 down 9.65% from Rs. 15.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021 up 738.07% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021 up 223.08% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2020.

Zenlabs Ethica EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2020.

Zenlabs Ethica shares closed at 24.10 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given -20.72% returns over the last 6 months and 0.42% over the last 12 months.