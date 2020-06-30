Zenlabs Ethica Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.26 crore, down 19.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.26 crore in March 2020 down 19.26% from Rs. 18.90 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 160.14% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2020 down 285.71% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019.

Zenlabs Ethica shares closed at 20.35 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -47.07% returns over the last 6 months and -55.66% over the last 12 months.