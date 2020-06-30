Zenlabs Ethica Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.26 crore, down 19.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenlabs Ethica are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.26 crore in March 2020 down 19.26% from Rs. 18.90 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 160.14% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2020 down 285.71% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019.
Zenlabs Ethica shares closed at 20.35 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -47.07% returns over the last 6 months and -55.66% over the last 12 months.
|Zenlabs Ethica
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.26
|14.53
|18.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.26
|14.53
|18.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.67
|13.21
|14.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.70
|-1.50
|0.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.95
|1.00
|0.88
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.07
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.34
|2.16
|3.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.47
|-0.40
|0.04
|Other Income
|--
|0.03
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.47
|-0.38
|0.14
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.49
|-0.40
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.49
|-0.40
|0.12
|Tax
|-0.44
|--
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|-0.40
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|-0.40
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|6.51
|6.51
|6.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-0.62
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-0.62
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-0.62
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-0.62
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:00 pm