Zenlabs Ethica Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.90 crore, down 2.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.90 crore in March 2019 down 2.36% from Rs. 19.36 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 down 66.05% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019 down 56.25% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2018.

Zenlabs Ethica EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2018.

Zenlabs Ethica shares closed at 59.20 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given 203.59% returns over the last 6 months and 294.67% over the last 12 months.