Zenlabs Ethica Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.57 crore, down 21.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.57 crore in June 2023 down 21.79% from Rs. 17.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 81.87% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2023 down 36.96% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2022.

Zenlabs Ethica EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in June 2022.

Zenlabs Ethica shares closed at 35.27 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.39% returns over the last 6 months and -24.07% over the last 12 months.