Zenlabs Ethica Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.35 crore, down 8.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.35 crore in June 2022 down 8.2% from Rs. 18.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 up 21.06% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2022 up 95.74% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

Zenlabs Ethica EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in June 2021.

Zenlabs Ethica shares closed at 46.65 on July 19, 2022 (BSE)