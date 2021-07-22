Zenlabs Ethica Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.90 crore, up 45.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.90 crore in June 2021 up 45.85% from Rs. 12.96 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021 up 200.5% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021 up 176.47% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

Zenlabs Ethica EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2020.

Zenlabs Ethica shares closed at 40.05 on July 20, 2021 (BSE)