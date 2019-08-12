Zenlabs Ethica Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore, down 9.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore in June 2019 down 9.43% from Rs. 16.88 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 91.74% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2019 down 81.01% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2018.

Zenlabs Ethica EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.83 in June 2018.

Zenlabs Ethica shares closed at 34.90 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -38.72% returns over the last 6 months and -53.99% over the last 12 months.