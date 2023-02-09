Zenlabs Ethica Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.40 crore, down 0.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.40 crore in December 2022 down 0.18% from Rs. 17.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 58.47% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 9.09% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.