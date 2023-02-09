Zenlabs Ethica Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.40 crore, down 0.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.40 crore in December 2022 down 0.18% from Rs. 17.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 58.47% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 9.09% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.

Zenlabs Ethica EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2021.

Zenlabs Ethica shares closed at 58.00 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.36% returns over the last 6 months and 62.01% over the last 12 months.