    Zenlabs Ethica Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.40 crore, down 0.18% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenlabs Ethica are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.40 crore in December 2022 down 0.18% from Rs. 17.43 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 58.47% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 9.09% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.

    Zenlabs Ethica
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.4017.5317.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.4017.5317.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.9014.1914.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.03-0.24-0.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.151.101.45
    Depreciation0.310.320.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.821.521.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.250.640.58
    Other Income0.030.030.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.290.670.60
    Interest0.150.130.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.140.550.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.140.550.36
    Tax0.040.130.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.100.410.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.100.410.24
    Equity Share Capital6.516.516.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.640.38
    Diluted EPS0.160.640.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.640.38
    Diluted EPS0.160.640.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
