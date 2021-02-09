Zenlabs Ethica Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.85 crore, up 2.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.85 crore in December 2020 up 2.19% from Rs. 14.53 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020 up 149.27% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020 up 200% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2019.

Zenlabs Ethica EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.62 in December 2019.

Zenlabs Ethica shares closed at 31.90 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 55.23% returns over the last 6 months and -19.44% over the last 12 months.