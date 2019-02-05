Zenlabs Ethica Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17.01 crore, down 7.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.01 crore in December 2018 down 7.98% from Rs. 18.49 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2018 down 45.8% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2018 down 34.85% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2017.

Zenlabs Ethica EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.71 in December 2017.

Zenlabs Ethica shares closed at 59.20 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given 203.59% returns over the last 6 months and 294.67% over the last 12 months.