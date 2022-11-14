 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Zenithexpo Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.68 crore, down 29.78% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenith Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.68 crore in September 2022 down 29.78% from Rs. 22.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2022 down 915.38% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2022 down 210.13% from Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2021.

Zenithexpo shares closed at 109.25 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.55% returns over the last 6 months and 22.82% over the last 12 months.

Zenith Exports
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.68 19.08 22.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.68 19.08 22.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.88 10.48 7.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.10 1.29 0.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.33 -0.65 6.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.88 1.90 1.78
Depreciation 0.32 0.33 0.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.85 5.16 5.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.68 0.57 0.01
Other Income 0.49 0.91 0.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.19 1.48 0.47
Interest 0.15 0.13 0.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.34 1.35 0.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.34 1.35 0.21
Tax -0.28 0.35 0.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.06 1.00 0.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.06 1.00 0.13
Equity Share Capital 5.40 5.40 5.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.96 1.85 0.24
Diluted EPS -1.96 1.85 0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.96 1.85 0.24
Diluted EPS -1.96 1.85 0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Synthetic & Silk #Zenith Exports #Zenithexpo
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:22 pm