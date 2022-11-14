English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Zenithexpo Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.68 crore, down 29.78% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenith Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.68 crore in September 2022 down 29.78% from Rs. 22.33 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2022 down 915.38% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2022 down 210.13% from Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2021.

    Zenithexpo shares closed at 109.25 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.55% returns over the last 6 months and 22.82% over the last 12 months.

    Zenith Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.6819.0822.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.6819.0822.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.8810.487.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.101.290.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.33-0.656.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.881.901.78
    Depreciation0.320.330.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.855.165.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.680.570.01
    Other Income0.490.910.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.191.480.47
    Interest0.150.130.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.341.350.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.341.350.21
    Tax-0.280.350.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.061.000.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.061.000.13
    Equity Share Capital5.405.405.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.961.850.24
    Diluted EPS-1.961.850.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.961.850.24
    Diluted EPS-1.961.850.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Synthetic & Silk #Zenith Exports #Zenithexpo
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:22 pm