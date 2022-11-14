Zenithexpo Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.68 crore, down 29.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.68 crore in September 2022 down 29.78% from Rs. 22.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2022 down 915.38% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2022 down 210.13% from Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2021.

Zenithexpo shares closed at 109.25 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.55% returns over the last 6 months and 22.82% over the last 12 months.