Zenithexpo Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.68 crore, down 29.78% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenith Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.68 crore in September 2022 down 29.78% from Rs. 22.33 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2022 down 915.38% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2022 down 210.13% from Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2021.
Zenithexpo shares closed at 109.25 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.55% returns over the last 6 months and 22.82% over the last 12 months.
|Zenith Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.68
|19.08
|22.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.68
|19.08
|22.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.88
|10.48
|7.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.10
|1.29
|0.76
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.33
|-0.65
|6.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.88
|1.90
|1.78
|Depreciation
|0.32
|0.33
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.85
|5.16
|5.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.68
|0.57
|0.01
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.91
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.19
|1.48
|0.47
|Interest
|0.15
|0.13
|0.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.34
|1.35
|0.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.34
|1.35
|0.21
|Tax
|-0.28
|0.35
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.06
|1.00
|0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.06
|1.00
|0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|5.40
|5.40
|5.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.96
|1.85
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.96
|1.85
|0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.96
|1.85
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.96
|1.85
|0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited