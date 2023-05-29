Zenithexpo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.62 crore, down 53.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.62 crore in March 2023 down 53.13% from Rs. 31.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2023 up 13.91% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2023 up 0.47% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2022.

Zenithexpo EPS has increased to Rs. 2.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.13 in March 2022.

Zenithexpo shares closed at 83.30 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.16% returns over the last 6 months and 4.85% over the last 12 months.