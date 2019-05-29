Zenithexpo Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 22.16 crore, down 7.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.16 crore in March 2019 down 7.82% from Rs. 24.04 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2019 up 19.02% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2019 down 1.74% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2018.

Zenithexpo shares closed at 81.40 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 69.41% returns over the last 6 months and -30.55% over the last 12 months.