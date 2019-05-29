Zenithexpo Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 22.16 crore, down 7.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenith Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.16 crore in March 2019 down 7.82% from Rs. 24.04 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2019 up 19.02% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2019 down 1.74% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2018.
Zenithexpo shares closed at 81.40 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 69.41% returns over the last 6 months and -30.55% over the last 12 months.
|
|Zenith Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.16
|24.68
|24.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.16
|24.68
|24.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.57
|12.55
|14.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.93
|0.88
|0.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.76
|0.65
|1.16
|Power & Fuel
|0.27
|0.29
|0.27
|Employees Cost
|2.38
|2.17
|2.66
|Depreciation
|0.41
|0.35
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.46
|6.66
|6.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.10
|1.13
|-2.14
|Other Income
|0.52
|0.26
|0.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.58
|1.39
|-1.50
|Interest
|0.43
|0.35
|0.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.01
|1.04
|-1.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.01
|1.04
|-1.82
|Tax
|-0.35
|0.37
|-0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.66
|0.67
|-1.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|-0.48
|-0.41
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.66
|0.19
|-2.05
|Equity Share Capital
|5.40
|5.40
|5.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.07
|0.35
|-3.80
|Diluted EPS
|-3.07
|0.35
|-3.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.07
|0.35
|-3.80
|Diluted EPS
|-3.07
|0.35
|-3.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited