    Zenithexpo Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.05 crore, up 10.32% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenith Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.05 crore in June 2023 up 10.32% from Rs. 19.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2023 down 61% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2023 down 40.88% from Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2022.

    Zenithexpo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.85 in June 2022.

    Zenithexpo shares closed at 111.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.91% returns over the last 6 months and 49.60% over the last 12 months.

    Zenith Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.0514.6219.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.0514.6219.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.925.1610.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.081.211.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.700.60-0.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.911.801.90
    Depreciation0.240.320.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.474.665.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.130.870.57
    Other Income0.700.940.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.831.811.48
    Interest0.260.200.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.571.611.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.571.611.35
    Tax0.180.300.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.391.311.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.391.311.00
    Equity Share Capital5.405.405.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.722.421.85
    Diluted EPS0.722.421.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.722.421.85
    Diluted EPS0.722.421.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:00 pm

