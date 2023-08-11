Zenithexpo Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.05 crore, up 10.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.05 crore in June 2023 up 10.32% from Rs. 19.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2023 down 61% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2023 down 40.88% from Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2022.

Zenithexpo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.85 in June 2022.

Zenithexpo shares closed at 111.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.91% returns over the last 6 months and 49.60% over the last 12 months.