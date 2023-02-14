 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zenithexpo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.88 crore, down 30.15% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenith Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.88 crore in December 2022 down 30.15% from Rs. 18.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 237.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 576.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Zenith Exports
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.88 15.68 18.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.88 15.68 18.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.57 7.88 9.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.40 1.10 10.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.10 1.33 -7.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.92 1.88 1.78
Depreciation 0.33 0.32 0.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.33 4.85 5.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.57 -1.68 -0.51
Other Income 2.12 0.49 0.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.55 -1.19 -0.19
Interest 0.17 0.15 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.38 -1.34 -0.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.38 -1.34 -0.31
Tax 0.05 -0.28 -0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.33 -1.06 -0.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.33 -1.06 -0.24
Equity Share Capital 5.40 5.40 5.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.61 -1.96 -0.44
Diluted EPS 0.61 -1.96 -0.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.61 -1.96 -0.44
Diluted EPS 0.61 -1.96 -0.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited