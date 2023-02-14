Zenithexpo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.88 crore, down 30.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.88 crore in December 2022 down 30.15% from Rs. 18.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 237.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 576.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.