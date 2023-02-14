Zenithexpo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.88 crore, down 30.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.88 crore in December 2022 down 30.15% from Rs. 18.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 237.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 576.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Zenithexpo EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in December 2021.

Zenithexpo shares closed at 104.35 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.92% returns over the last 6 months and 24.15% over the last 12 months.