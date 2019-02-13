Zenithexpo Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 24.68 crore, up 12.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.68 crore in December 2018 up 12.85% from Rs. 21.87 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2018 up 112.75% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2018 up 583.33% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2017.

Zenithexpo EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.76 in December 2017.

Zenithexpo shares closed at 42.25 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -31.13% returns over the last 6 months and -17.64% over the last 12 months.