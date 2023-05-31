Zenith SP&I Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.57 crore, down 41.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.57 crore in March 2023 down 41.85% from Rs. 52.58 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 97.47% from Rs. 8.61 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2023 up 8.33% from Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2022.
Zenith SP&I EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.61 in March 2022.
Zenith SP&I shares closed at 4.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.90% returns over the last 6 months and -51.20% over the last 12 months.
|Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.57
|24.65
|52.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.57
|24.65
|52.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.64
|16.63
|39.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.05
|0.40
|12.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.57
|-2.76
|-13.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.30
|1.35
|1.97
|Depreciation
|0.64
|0.59
|0.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.01
|8.13
|10.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.51
|0.31
|0.59
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.68
|0.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.70
|0.99
|1.56
|Interest
|0.98
|0.73
|0.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.72
|0.27
|0.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|7.86
|P/L Before Tax
|0.72
|0.27
|8.63
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.72
|0.27
|8.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.50
|-0.06
|-0.02
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.22
|0.21
|8.61
|Equity Share Capital
|142.28
|142.28
|142.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.01
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.02
|0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.01
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.02
|0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited