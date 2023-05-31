Zenith SP&I Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.57 crore, down 41.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.57 crore in March 2023 down 41.85% from Rs. 52.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 97.47% from Rs. 8.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2023 up 8.33% from Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2022.

Zenith SP&I EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.61 in March 2022.

Zenith SP&I shares closed at 4.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.90% returns over the last 6 months and -51.20% over the last 12 months.