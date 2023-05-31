English
    Zenith SP&I Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.57 crore, down 41.85% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.57 crore in March 2023 down 41.85% from Rs. 52.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 97.47% from Rs. 8.61 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2023 up 8.33% from Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2022.

    Zenith SP&I EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.61 in March 2022.

    Zenith SP&I shares closed at 4.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.90% returns over the last 6 months and -51.20% over the last 12 months.

    Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.5724.6552.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.5724.6552.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.6416.6339.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.050.4012.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.57-2.76-13.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.301.351.97
    Depreciation0.640.590.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.018.1310.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.510.310.59
    Other Income0.190.680.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.700.991.56
    Interest0.980.730.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.720.270.77
    Exceptional Items----7.86
    P/L Before Tax0.720.278.63
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.720.278.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.50-0.06-0.02
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.220.218.61
    Equity Share Capital142.28142.28142.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.010.61
    Diluted EPS0.010.020.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.010.61
    Diluted EPS0.010.020.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes #Zenith SP&I #Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries
    first published: May 31, 2023 09:00 am