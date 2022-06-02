Zenith SP&I Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.58 crore, up 95.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 52.58 crore in March 2022 up 95.68% from Rs. 26.87 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.61 crore in March 2022 up 1112.93% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2022 down 48.94% from Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2021.
Zenith SP&I EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.
Zenith SP&I shares closed at 9.10 on June 01, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|52.58
|31.56
|26.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|52.58
|31.56
|26.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|39.91
|11.19
|18.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.70
|4.58
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.38
|2.95
|-2.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.97
|1.78
|2.07
|Depreciation
|0.60
|0.59
|0.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.18
|15.60
|4.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.59
|-5.14
|2.95
|Other Income
|0.97
|2.91
|0.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.56
|-2.23
|3.42
|Interest
|0.79
|0.79
|0.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.77
|-3.01
|2.64
|Exceptional Items
|7.86
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.63
|-3.01
|2.64
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.63
|-3.01
|2.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.02
|-0.25
|-3.49
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.61
|-3.27
|-0.85
|Equity Share Capital
|142.28
|142.28
|142.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.61
|-0.23
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.61
|-0.23
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.61
|-0.23
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.61
|-0.23
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited