Zenith SP&I Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.58 crore, up 95.68% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 52.58 crore in March 2022 up 95.68% from Rs. 26.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.61 crore in March 2022 up 1112.93% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2022 down 48.94% from Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2021.

Zenith SP&I EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.

Zenith SP&I shares closed at 9.10 on June 01, 2022 (NSE)

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 52.58 31.56 26.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 52.58 31.56 26.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 39.91 11.19 18.42
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.70 4.58 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.38 2.95 -2.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.97 1.78 2.07
Depreciation 0.60 0.59 0.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.18 15.60 4.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.59 -5.14 2.95
Other Income 0.97 2.91 0.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.56 -2.23 3.42
Interest 0.79 0.79 0.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.77 -3.01 2.64
Exceptional Items 7.86 -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.63 -3.01 2.64
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.63 -3.01 2.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.02 -0.25 -3.49
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.61 -3.27 -0.85
Equity Share Capital 142.28 142.28 142.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.61 -0.23 -0.06
Diluted EPS 0.61 -0.23 -0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.61 -0.23 -0.06
Diluted EPS 0.61 -0.23 -0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 09:00 am
