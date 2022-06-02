Zenith SP&I Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.58 crore, up 95.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.58 crore in March 2022 up 95.68% from Rs. 26.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.61 crore in March 2022 up 1112.93% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2022 down 48.94% from Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2021.

Zenith SP&I EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.

Zenith SP&I shares closed at 9.10 on June 01, 2022 (NSE)