 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Zenith SP&I Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.65 crore, down 21.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.65 crore in December 2022 down 21.89% from Rs. 31.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 106.38% from Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 up 196.34% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2021.

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.65 51.36 31.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.65 51.36 31.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.63 24.16 11.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.40 0.68 4.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.76 13.13 2.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.35 1.33 1.78
Depreciation 0.59 0.62 0.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.13 14.70 15.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.31 -3.26 -5.14
Other Income 0.68 5.39 2.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.99 2.13 -2.23
Interest 0.73 1.46 0.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.27 0.67 -3.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.27 0.67 -3.01
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.27 0.67 -3.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.06 -0.58 -0.25
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.21 0.08 -3.27
Equity Share Capital 142.28 142.28 142.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.01 -0.23
Diluted EPS 0.02 0.01 -0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.01 -0.23
Diluted EPS 0.02 0.01 -0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited