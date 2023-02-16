Zenith SP&I Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.65 crore, down 21.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.65 crore in December 2022 down 21.89% from Rs. 31.56 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 106.38% from Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 up 196.34% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2021.
Zenith SP&I EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2021.
Zenith SP&I shares closed at 4.79 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.48% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.65
|51.36
|31.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.65
|51.36
|31.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.63
|24.16
|11.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.40
|0.68
|4.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.76
|13.13
|2.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.35
|1.33
|1.78
|Depreciation
|0.59
|0.62
|0.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.13
|14.70
|15.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.31
|-3.26
|-5.14
|Other Income
|0.68
|5.39
|2.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.99
|2.13
|-2.23
|Interest
|0.73
|1.46
|0.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.27
|0.67
|-3.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.27
|0.67
|-3.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.27
|0.67
|-3.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.06
|-0.58
|-0.25
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.21
|0.08
|-3.27
|Equity Share Capital
|142.28
|142.28
|142.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.01
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.01
|-0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.01
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.01
|-0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited