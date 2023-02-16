English
    Zenith SP&I Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.65 crore, down 21.89% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.65 crore in December 2022 down 21.89% from Rs. 31.56 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 106.38% from Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 up 196.34% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2021.

    Zenith SP&I EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2021.

    Zenith SP&I shares closed at 4.79 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.48% returns over the last 6 months

    Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.6551.3631.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.6551.3631.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.6324.1611.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.400.684.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.7613.132.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.351.331.78
    Depreciation0.590.620.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.1314.7015.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.31-3.26-5.14
    Other Income0.685.392.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.992.13-2.23
    Interest0.731.460.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.270.67-3.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.270.67-3.01
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.270.67-3.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.06-0.58-0.25
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.210.08-3.27
    Equity Share Capital142.28142.28142.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.01-0.23
    Diluted EPS0.020.01-0.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.01-0.23
    Diluted EPS0.020.01-0.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 09:33 am