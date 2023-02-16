Zenith SP&I Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.65 crore, down 21.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.65 crore in December 2022 down 21.89% from Rs. 31.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 106.38% from Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 up 196.34% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2021.

Zenith SP&I EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2021.

Zenith SP&I shares closed at 4.79 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.48% returns over the last 6 months