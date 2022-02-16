Zenith SP&I Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.56 crore, up 120.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.56 crore in December 2021 up 120.86% from Rs. 14.29 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2021 up 59.82% from Rs. 8.13 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2021 down 138.05% from Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2020.

Zenith SP&I shares closed at 1.20 on February 14, 2022 (NSE)