Zenith SP&I Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.56 crore, up 120.86% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.56 crore in December 2021 up 120.86% from Rs. 14.29 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2021 up 59.82% from Rs. 8.13 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2021 down 138.05% from Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2020.
Zenith SP&I shares closed at 1.20 on February 14, 2022 (NSE)
|Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.56
|39.98
|14.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.56
|39.98
|14.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.19
|18.88
|9.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.58
|4.26
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.95
|0.09
|-2.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.78
|1.82
|1.71
|Depreciation
|0.59
|0.45
|0.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.60
|11.78
|5.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.14
|2.70
|-0.88
|Other Income
|2.91
|0.03
|4.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.23
|2.73
|3.63
|Interest
|0.79
|4.26
|0.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.01
|-1.53
|2.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.01
|-1.53
|2.69
|Tax
|--
|1.65
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.01
|-3.18
|2.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.25
|-0.24
|-10.82
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.27
|-3.42
|-8.13
|Equity Share Capital
|142.28
|142.28
|131.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.24
|-0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.24
|-0.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.24
|-0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.24
|-0.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited