Zenith SP&I Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.55 crore, down 44.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.55 crore in March 2023 down 44.92% from Rs. 55.46 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 98.25% from Rs. 14.69 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2023 down 71.77% from Rs. 8.43 crore in March 2022.
Zenith SP&I EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.04 in March 2022.
Zenith SP&I shares closed at 4.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.90% returns over the last 6 months and -51.20% over the last 12 months.
|Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.55
|24.89
|55.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.55
|24.89
|55.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.64
|16.63
|39.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.00
|2.06
|8.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.57
|-2.76
|-13.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.30
|1.33
|2.07
|Depreciation
|0.64
|0.59
|0.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.99
|7.32
|10.76
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.55
|-0.29
|6.86
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.68
|0.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.74
|0.39
|7.83
|Interest
|0.98
|1.02
|0.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.76
|-0.64
|6.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|7.86
|P/L Before Tax
|0.76
|-0.64
|14.71
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.76
|-0.64
|14.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.50
|--
|-0.02
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.26
|-0.64
|14.69
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.26
|-0.64
|14.69
|Equity Share Capital
|142.28
|142.29
|142.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|-0.05
|1.04
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|-0.04
|1.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|-0.05
|1.04
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|-0.04
|1.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited