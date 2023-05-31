English
    Zenith SP&I Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.55 crore, down 44.92% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.55 crore in March 2023 down 44.92% from Rs. 55.46 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 98.25% from Rs. 14.69 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2023 down 71.77% from Rs. 8.43 crore in March 2022.

    Zenith SP&I EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.04 in March 2022.

    Zenith SP&I shares closed at 4.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.90% returns over the last 6 months and -51.20% over the last 12 months.

    Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.5524.8955.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.5524.8955.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.6416.6339.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.002.068.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.57-2.76-13.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.301.332.07
    Depreciation0.640.590.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.997.3210.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.55-0.296.86
    Other Income0.190.680.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.740.397.83
    Interest0.981.020.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.76-0.646.85
    Exceptional Items----7.86
    P/L Before Tax0.76-0.6414.71
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.76-0.6414.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.50---0.02
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.26-0.6414.69
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.26-0.6414.69
    Equity Share Capital142.28142.29142.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.01-0.051.04
    Diluted EPS0.01-0.041.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.01-0.051.04
    Diluted EPS0.01-0.041.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 31, 2023