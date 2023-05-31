Zenith SP&I Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.55 crore, down 44.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.55 crore in March 2023 down 44.92% from Rs. 55.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 98.25% from Rs. 14.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2023 down 71.77% from Rs. 8.43 crore in March 2022.

Zenith SP&I EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.04 in March 2022.

Zenith SP&I shares closed at 4.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.90% returns over the last 6 months and -51.20% over the last 12 months.