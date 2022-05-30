Zenith SP&I Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.46 crore, up 104.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.46 crore in March 2022 up 104.3% from Rs. 27.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.69 crore in March 2022 up 135.54% from Rs. 6.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.43 crore in March 2022 down 26.31% from Rs. 11.44 crore in March 2021.

Zenith SP&I EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2021.

Zenith SP&I shares closed at 7.95 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 695.00% returns over the last 12 months.