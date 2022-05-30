 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zenith SP&I Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.46 crore, up 104.3% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 55.46 crore in March 2022 up 104.3% from Rs. 27.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.69 crore in March 2022 up 135.54% from Rs. 6.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.43 crore in March 2022 down 26.31% from Rs. 11.44 crore in March 2021.

Zenith SP&I EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2021.

Zenith SP&I shares closed at 7.95 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 695.00% returns over the last 12 months.

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 55.46 43.55 27.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 55.46 43.55 27.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 39.91 11.19 7.89
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.63 10.81 10.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.38 2.95 -2.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.07 1.93 2.20
Depreciation 0.60 0.59 0.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.76 15.78 2.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.86 0.30 5.20
Other Income 0.97 2.91 5.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.83 3.21 10.63
Interest 0.98 0.80 0.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.85 2.41 9.73
Exceptional Items 7.86 -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.71 2.41 9.73
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.71 2.41 9.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.02 -0.25 -3.49
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.69 2.16 6.24
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.69 2.16 6.24
Equity Share Capital 142.28 142.28 142.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.04 0.15 0.44
Diluted EPS 1.04 0.15 0.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.04 0.15 0.44
Diluted EPS 1.04 0.15 0.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 07:06 pm
