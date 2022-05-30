Zenith SP&I Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.46 crore, up 104.3% Y-o-Y
May 30, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 55.46 crore in March 2022 up 104.3% from Rs. 27.15 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.69 crore in March 2022 up 135.54% from Rs. 6.24 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.43 crore in March 2022 down 26.31% from Rs. 11.44 crore in March 2021.
Zenith SP&I EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2021.
Zenith SP&I shares closed at 7.95 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 695.00% returns over the last 12 months.
|Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|55.46
|43.55
|27.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|55.46
|43.55
|27.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|39.91
|11.19
|7.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.63
|10.81
|10.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.38
|2.95
|-2.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.07
|1.93
|2.20
|Depreciation
|0.60
|0.59
|0.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.76
|15.78
|2.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.86
|0.30
|5.20
|Other Income
|0.97
|2.91
|5.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.83
|3.21
|10.63
|Interest
|0.98
|0.80
|0.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.85
|2.41
|9.73
|Exceptional Items
|7.86
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14.71
|2.41
|9.73
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|14.71
|2.41
|9.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.02
|-0.25
|-3.49
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|14.69
|2.16
|6.24
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|14.69
|2.16
|6.24
|Equity Share Capital
|142.28
|142.28
|142.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.04
|0.15
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|1.04
|0.15
|0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.04
|0.15
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|1.04
|0.15
|0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
