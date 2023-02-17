Zenith SP&I Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.89 crore, down 42.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.89 crore in December 2022 down 42.86% from Rs. 43.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 down 129.38% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2022 down 74.21% from Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2021.