Zenith SP&I Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.89 crore, down 42.86% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.89 crore in December 2022 down 42.86% from Rs. 43.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 down 129.38% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2022 down 74.21% from Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2021.

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.89 49.85 43.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.89 49.85 43.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.63 24.16 11.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.06 5.44 10.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.76 13.13 2.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.33 1.40 1.93
Depreciation 0.59 0.62 0.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.32 22.40 15.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.29 -17.30 0.30
Other Income 0.68 5.39 2.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.39 -11.91 3.21
Interest 1.02 1.46 0.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.64 -13.37 2.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.64 -13.37 2.41
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.64 -13.37 2.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -0.58 -0.25
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.64 -13.96 2.16
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.64 -13.96 2.16
Equity Share Capital 142.29 142.28 142.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.98 0.15
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.98 0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.98 0.15
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.98 0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
