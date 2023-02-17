Zenith SP&I Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.89 crore, down 42.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.89 crore in December 2022 down 42.86% from Rs. 43.55 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 down 129.38% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2022 down 74.21% from Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2021.
Zenith SP&I shares closed at 4.75 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.60% returns over the last 6 months
|Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.89
|49.85
|43.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.89
|49.85
|43.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.63
|24.16
|11.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.06
|5.44
|10.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.76
|13.13
|2.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.33
|1.40
|1.93
|Depreciation
|0.59
|0.62
|0.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.32
|22.40
|15.78
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|-17.30
|0.30
|Other Income
|0.68
|5.39
|2.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.39
|-11.91
|3.21
|Interest
|1.02
|1.46
|0.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-13.37
|2.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.64
|-13.37
|2.41
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.64
|-13.37
|2.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|-0.58
|-0.25
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.64
|-13.96
|2.16
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.64
|-13.96
|2.16
|Equity Share Capital
|142.29
|142.28
|142.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.98
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.98
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.98
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.98
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
