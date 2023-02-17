English
    Zenith SP&I Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.89 crore, down 42.86% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.89 crore in December 2022 down 42.86% from Rs. 43.55 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 down 129.38% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2022 down 74.21% from Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2021.

    Zenith SP&I shares closed at 4.75 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.60% returns over the last 6 months

    Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.8949.8543.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.8949.8543.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.6324.1611.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.065.4410.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.7613.132.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.331.401.93
    Depreciation0.590.620.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.3222.4015.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.29-17.300.30
    Other Income0.685.392.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.39-11.913.21
    Interest1.021.460.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.64-13.372.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.64-13.372.41
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.64-13.372.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---0.58-0.25
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.64-13.962.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.64-13.962.16
    Equity Share Capital142.29142.28142.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.980.15
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.980.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.980.15
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.980.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

