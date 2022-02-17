English
    Zenith SP&I Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.55 crore, up 181.72% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.55 crore in December 2021 up 181.72% from Rs. 15.46 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021 up 124.97% from Rs. 8.66 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2021 down 2.06% from Rs. 3.88 crore in December 2020.

    Zenith SP&I EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.61 in December 2020.

    Zenith SP&I shares closed at 1.20 on February 14, 2022 (NSE)

    Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.5541.7015.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.5541.7015.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.1918.8810.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.815.39--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.950.09-2.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.932.092.16
    Depreciation0.590.450.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.7811.955.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.302.84-1.40
    Other Income2.910.034.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.212.873.20
    Interest0.804.361.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.41-1.492.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.41-1.492.16
    Tax--1.65--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.41-3.142.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.25-0.24-10.82
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.16-3.39-8.66
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.16-3.39-8.66
    Equity Share Capital142.28142.28131.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.15-0.24-0.61
    Diluted EPS0.15-0.24-0.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.15-0.24-0.61
    Diluted EPS0.15-0.24-0.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes #Zenith SP&I #Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 11:00 am

