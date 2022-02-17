Zenith SP&I Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.55 crore, up 181.72% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.55 crore in December 2021 up 181.72% from Rs. 15.46 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021 up 124.97% from Rs. 8.66 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2021 down 2.06% from Rs. 3.88 crore in December 2020.
Zenith SP&I EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.61 in December 2020.
Zenith SP&I shares closed at 1.20 on February 14, 2022 (NSE)
|Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.55
|41.70
|15.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.55
|41.70
|15.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.19
|18.88
|10.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.81
|5.39
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.95
|0.09
|-2.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.93
|2.09
|2.16
|Depreciation
|0.59
|0.45
|0.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.78
|11.95
|5.38
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.30
|2.84
|-1.40
|Other Income
|2.91
|0.03
|4.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.21
|2.87
|3.20
|Interest
|0.80
|4.36
|1.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.41
|-1.49
|2.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.41
|-1.49
|2.16
|Tax
|--
|1.65
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.41
|-3.14
|2.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.25
|-0.24
|-10.82
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.16
|-3.39
|-8.66
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.16
|-3.39
|-8.66
|Equity Share Capital
|142.28
|142.28
|131.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|-0.24
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|-0.24
|-0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|-0.24
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|-0.24
|-0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited