Zenith SP&I Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.55 crore, up 181.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.55 crore in December 2021 up 181.72% from Rs. 15.46 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021 up 124.97% from Rs. 8.66 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2021 down 2.06% from Rs. 3.88 crore in December 2020.

Zenith SP&I EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.61 in December 2020.

Zenith SP&I shares closed at 1.20 on February 14, 2022 (NSE)