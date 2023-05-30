English
    Zenith Health Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, down 78.85% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenith Healthcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in March 2023 down 78.85% from Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 25.51% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 150% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

    Zenith Health shares closed at 4.06 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.81% returns over the last 6 months and -33.66% over the last 12 months.

    Zenith Healthcare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.653.667.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.653.667.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.452.033.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.060.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.570.200.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.450.360.61
    Depreciation0.070.070.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.550.962.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.31-0.01-0.07
    Other Income0.130.120.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.180.100.12
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.180.100.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.180.100.12
    Tax0.04--0.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.220.10-0.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.220.10-0.18
    Equity Share Capital5.375.375.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.02-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.040.02-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.02-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.040.02-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Zenith Health #Zenith Healthcare
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:11 am