Zenith Health Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, down 78.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenith Healthcare are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in March 2023 down 78.85% from Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 25.51% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 150% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.
Zenith Health shares closed at 4.06 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.81% returns over the last 6 months and -33.66% over the last 12 months.
|Zenith Healthcare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.65
|3.66
|7.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.65
|3.66
|7.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.45
|2.03
|3.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|0.06
|0.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.57
|0.20
|0.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.45
|0.36
|0.61
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.55
|0.96
|2.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|-0.01
|-0.07
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.12
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|0.10
|0.12
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.18
|0.10
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.18
|0.10
|0.12
|Tax
|0.04
|--
|0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|0.10
|-0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|0.10
|-0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|5.37
|5.37
|5.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.02
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.02
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.02
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.02
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited