Zenith Health Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, down 78.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in March 2023 down 78.85% from Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 25.51% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 150% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

Zenith Health shares closed at 4.06 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.81% returns over the last 6 months and -33.66% over the last 12 months.