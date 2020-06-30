Zenith Health Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore, up 2.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore in March 2020 up 2.8% from Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020 up 231.6% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020 up 775% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019.

Zenith Health EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2019.

Zenith Health shares closed at 1.72 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 32.31% returns over the last 6 months and -3.91% over the last 12 months.