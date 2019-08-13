Zenith Health Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore, down 1.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore in June 2019 down 1.27% from Rs. 4.35 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019 down 50.2% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2019 down 31.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2018.

Zenith Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2018.

Zenith Health shares closed at 1.49 on August 09, 2019 (BSE) and has given -43.77% returns over the last 6 months and 14.62% over the last 12 months.