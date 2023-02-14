Zenith Health Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.66 crore, down 18.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.66 crore in December 2022 down 18.18% from Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 4.69% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 15% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.