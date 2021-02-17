Zenith Health Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.25 crore, down 0.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.25 crore in December 2020 down 0.68% from Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 down 58.88% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 down 46.88% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.

Zenith Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2019.

Zenith Health shares closed at 9.96 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 385.85% returns over the last 6 months and 848.57% over the last 12 months.