Zenith Health Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore, down 47.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore in December 2018 down 47.9% from Rs. 3.31 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018 down 98.96% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 down 80.65% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2017.

Zenith Health shares closed at 2.65 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given 103.85% returns over the last 6 months and 562.50% over the last 12 months.