Zenith Health Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore, down 47.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenith Healthcare are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore in December 2018 down 47.9% from Rs. 3.31 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018 down 98.96% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 down 80.65% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2017.
Zenith Health shares closed at 2.65 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given 103.85% returns over the last 6 months and 562.50% over the last 12 months.
|
|Zenith Healthcare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.72
|1.64
|3.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.72
|1.64
|3.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.17
|0.68
|1.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.07
|0.06
|0.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.04
|0.08
|-0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.26
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.40
|1.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.11
|0.17
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.04
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.14
|0.24
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.14
|0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.14
|0.24
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.14
|0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.14
|0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|5.37
|5.37
|5.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.03
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.03
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.03
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.03
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited