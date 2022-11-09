Zenith Fibres Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.23 crore, up 13.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.23 crore in September 2022 up 13.89% from Rs. 13.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2022 up 157.55% from Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in September 2022 up 116.36% from Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2021.

Zenith Fibres EPS has increased to Rs. 4.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in September 2021.

Zenith Fibres shares closed at 78.35 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 27.09% returns over the last 6 months and 33.93% over the last 12 months.