Zenith Fibres Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.37 crore, up 179.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.37 crore in September 2021 up 179.32% from Rs. 4.79 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2021 up 246.84% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2021 up 124.49% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2020.

Zenith Fibres EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.45 in September 2020.

Zenith Fibres shares closed at 60.10 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 65.79% returns over the last 6 months and 70.25% over the last 12 months.